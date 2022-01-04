Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner who is considered dangerous

EFFIGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped prisoner.

Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office noticed Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, missing during a head count. They believe he escaped at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

They have called the U.S. Marshals in for assistance. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with numerous agencies in an attempt to locate Wilson.

Wilson was indicted in Chatham County by a grand jury for homicide in August 2020. He was indicted for three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred on May 13, 2020 in Savannah.

He was in the Effingham Jail for drug and traffic charges that occurred during a traffic stop and chase in October of 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sunday night’s storm knocked some computers out and the jail locks were turned off. A door they believe Wilson walked out of was not locked again and was not checked to see if it was locked.

They say Wilson has not been a problem inmate up until this point. A K9 was able to track him down the road where the sheriff’s office believes someone picked him up.

The sheriff’s office says citizens should not approach Wilson if they see him, just call 911. Wilson is considered dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.