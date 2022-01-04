Sky Cams
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

2020 Savannah MLK Parade
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to Savannah’s Martin Luther King Junior Parade.

Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday that the event is still on at this time, but will be downsized this year as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise. He says the number of parade entries has been cut from 300 to 150 to accommodate the need for public health.

The parade is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at 10:00 a.m.

WTOC will keep you updated on any changes as the parade nears.

