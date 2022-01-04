Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital

Trooper John S. Horton
Trooper John S. Horton(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By FREEMAN STODDARD and ANISA SNIPES
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF) - A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hit and killed by his brother during a traffic stop Monday night, according to Highway Patrol.

We’re told Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. on High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road. Trooper John Horton’s brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to assist with the traffic stop when he lost control of his car and collided with Trooper John’s car.

Both Trooper John Horton and the detained driver were hit while standing along the side of the road.

NCHP said Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was transported to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries. The detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: High winds cause widespread power outages across Ga., S.C.
Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what...
Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings
Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident

Latest News

Health officials urge caution as students return from holiday break
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
File photo
Ga., S.C. gas prices keep going in different directions