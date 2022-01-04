NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF) - A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hit and killed by his brother during a traffic stop Monday night, according to Highway Patrol.

We’re told Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. on High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road. Trooper John Horton’s brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to assist with the traffic stop when he lost control of his car and collided with Trooper John’s car.

Both Trooper John Horton and the detained driver were hit while standing along the side of the road.

NCHP said Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was transported to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries. The detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit.

