Passerby alerts family to burning home in Bryan Co.

A Bryan County family and their home were saved from a fire early Tuesday morning thanks to the...
A Bryan County family and their home were saved from a fire early Tuesday morning thanks to the quick response of a passerby.(Bryan County Emergency Services)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A family and their home were saved from a fire early Tuesday morning thanks to the quick response of a passerby.

According to Bryan County Emergency Services (BCES), a fire broke out at a home on Briarwood Lane around 5:30 a.m. They say the fire was fully involved in the two car garage of the home when crews from Bryan County and Richmond Hill arrived.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but BCES says it is thought to have been started by embers from a backyard fire pit. They say no one was injured and most of the family’s pets were saved.

Officials say the fire was contained to the garage and the home is still assumed to be livable. They say the family was alerted to the fire by a newspaper delivery person who was in the neighborhood at the time and noticed the flames.

“It broke my heart. I am so glad they got up,” Savannah Morning News delivery person Kim Sarver stated to Chief Freddy Howell when he called to thank her for her quick response.

BCES says they plan to recognize Sarver for her quick actions that saved the family and their home at an upcoming commission meeting.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family with any basic needs that they may have.

