Savannah mayor discusses future event plans as COVID cases rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Upcoming events scheduled in Savannah’s public spaces and city-owned venues are still on... for now.

That’s according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says every option is still on the table though that could change upcoming event plans.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says those changes could be in the form of things like event permit restrictions and size of upcoming events, like the Martin Luther King Junior Day parade.

Mayor Johnson said organizers of the parade have cut the number of participants they’d have on a normal year in half in an effort to keep everyone a little safer.

The Mayor says he’s also still encouraging private business owners to take the mask mandate seriously, and to support it so the City can avoid being forced to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. He says those measures could be anything from event capacity limits to having events canceled altogether.

WTOC asked Mayor Johnson about another major upcoming event in the public space, the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

He says they’re trying to figure out if it’s best at this point to start making decisions now on any kind of event limitations, or to wait until we’re closer to the actual holiday.

He adds he hopes we can have a Saint Patrick’s Day Parade this year, which would be the first since 2019.

“At this very moment, being the first business day of the new year, everything that is scheduled is a go. We’ll continue to evaluate our situation and we’ll make some determinations over the next few days as the information, as the science warrants,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson reiterated that any decisions they do make on future events aren’t socially or politically motivated, and instead based on the most up-to-date COVID case data.

