Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th Street and Burroughs Street.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter confirms officers heard gunshots in the area. Officers chased a vehicle and the driver took off.

Police say the driver caused a minor crash by knocking down a trash can or two. The driver has since been arrested.

