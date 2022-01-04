Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th Street and Burroughs Street.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter confirms officers heard gunshots in the area. Officers chased a vehicle and the driver took off.
Police say the driver caused a minor crash by knocking down a trash can or two. The driver has since been arrested.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.