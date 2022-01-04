Statesboro swears in mayor, council members

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders in Statesboro started the new year, and for some, it’s a new four years after winning reelection last November.

As the mayor and two council members began new four-year terms, they talked about the present as well as the future.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar took his oath from Judge Lorna DeLoach. He pledged the next four years would be built on the work done in his first term.

“This coming year, we’re looking to roll out transportation, an investment into rehabbing houses and revitalizing our neighborhoods,” Mayor McCollar said.

District 4 council member John Riggs begins his fourth term with a heightened focus on what he says is an emerging problem.

“My main goal is public safety. I want to do something about crime,” Riggs said.

Phil Boyum begins this third full term and fourth overall. He says much of the job is keeping up with the day-to-day details some might overlook.

“Focusing on the sidewalks, the ditches, the potholes, the streets, those are the important things for local folks,” said District 1 Councilmember Phil Boyum.

The meeting was not without some controversy. Riggs nominated Boyum as Mayor Pro-Tem but the nomination failed to get a second. Then Councilmember Venus Mack nominated Sheri Barr, who was elected unanimously.

