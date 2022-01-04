Taking Care of Business: KC Mike’s Smokin’

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The early months of the pandemic took a toll on restaurants that many haven’t recovered from.

These are KC Mike’s dry rub Kansas City style barbecue ribs. Two years ago you could find those ribs and fresh out of the oven honey corn bread muffins at three different spots around Beaufort County, but then the pandemic hit.

“We had other locations, we had to shut them down because we had to lay off a bunch of people,” said Mike Reilley, Co-Owner KC Mike’s Smokin’.

It was a gut punch to the business, but they kept feeding customers out of the remaining location. And with some help, made it to the other side.

“We actually got through it because there was a lot of grants for small business owners, things like that to get through the start, but once we got through that our business started to grow.”

That growth came in the form of a change to their event space. The back of the restaurant became a game area and bar to bring in business later in the day. Now, Mike looks back on all his restaurant has been through.

“Well it kind of gives me goosebumps because we worked real hard. We run a family style restaurant, a lot of our employees we treat them... everyone like family and I think that’s kind of what held us together.”

“Overall business itself is doing really well.”

