Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Traffic routes to change for William James Middle School in Bulloch Co.

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents at one Bulloch County school will see major changes Wednesday as far as getting in and out of school.

It’s part of a major construction project.

When students and parents return to William James Middle School, school leaders ask them to pack their patience as the the traffic flow on and off campus will be drastically different.

Before Christmas break, the front lawn looked normal. Now, it’s bulldozers and dirt. They’re building an athletic complex for baseball, softball, tennis, football and soccer. With that, they’re changing parking and the routes on and off campus. They’ll ask parents now to turn onto Simons Road then onto Knight Drive and wind around to the parking area. They’re hoping this also helps ease a traffic bottleneck.

“When our SRO stops traffic and allows buses to leave campus, I’m amazed at the amount of traffic that backs up in such a quick amount of time,” said Assistant Principal Jake Collins.

They’ll actually add more visitor parking out front and keep it separate from the drop off and pick up lanes.

He hopes the inconvenience will be worth it when the project is finally finished.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: High winds cause widespread power outages across Ga., S.C.
Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what...
Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident

Latest News

Traffic routes to change for William James Middle School in Bulloch Co.
Traffic routes to change for William James Middle School in Bulloch Co.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses 5G roll out delay in U.S.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses 5G roll out delay in U.S.
Savannah mayor discusses future event plans as COVID cases rise
Savannah mayor discusses future event plans as COVID cases rise
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner who is considered dangerous
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped prisoner who is considered dangerous
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets