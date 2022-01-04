Traffic routes to change for William James Middle School in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents at one Bulloch County school will see major changes Wednesday as far as getting in and out of school.

It’s part of a major construction project.

When students and parents return to William James Middle School, school leaders ask them to pack their patience as the the traffic flow on and off campus will be drastically different.

Before Christmas break, the front lawn looked normal. Now, it’s bulldozers and dirt. They’re building an athletic complex for baseball, softball, tennis, football and soccer. With that, they’re changing parking and the routes on and off campus. They’ll ask parents now to turn onto Simons Road then onto Knight Drive and wind around to the parking area. They’re hoping this also helps ease a traffic bottleneck.

“When our SRO stops traffic and allows buses to leave campus, I’m amazed at the amount of traffic that backs up in such a quick amount of time,” said Assistant Principal Jake Collins.

They’ll actually add more visitor parking out front and keep it separate from the drop off and pick up lanes.

He hopes the inconvenience will be worth it when the project is finally finished.

