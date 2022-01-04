TUESDAY | Plan on a cold, frosty start to the day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We’re waking up to a much calmer and colder condition this morning. Temperatures are cooling into the low to mid-30s inland and mid to upper 30s along I-95; lower 40s, or so, at the beaches.

Areas of frost are likely, even across portions of Savannah. be prepared to scrape if you parked outside last night.

Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezes remain light and the forecast dry through the day.

It’ll be a cool evening as temperatures, quickly, dip into the 50s this evening after sunset. Grab a jacket if you have plans.

Temperatures won’t be as cold Wednesday morning. Plan on it being in the low to mid-40s in many spots between 5 and 8 a.m. Wednesday; rebounding into the mid and upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend continues through Thursday.

Another cold front approaches late Thursday or early Friday morning with a couple showers. Colder air filters in through the day, Friday and a frost or light freeze is possible Saturday morning.

A stronger cold front approaches early next week; a widespread freeze is possible.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

