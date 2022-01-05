Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Biden, Harris will push voting rights in visit to Georgia next week

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will renew his push for federal voting rights legislation in a speech next week in Georgia.

Georgia is among states with new laws limiting how and when people can vote.

Biden will be joined Tuesday in Atlanta by Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is in charge of the administration’s efforts on voting rights issues.

MORE | U.S. prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

The White House says they will speak about the need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote.

But the legislation is stalled in the Senate because Democrats don’t have the necessary 60 votes to overcome Republican opposition.

Georgia, a traditionally Republican state that Biden won in November 2020 and which also sent two Democrats to the Senate shortly after Biden’s victory, is among states that have put new limits on how people can vote following Biden’s victory.

A measure signed into law last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, among other things, cuts the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot, shortens early voting before runoff elections and limits drop boxes where voters can deposit their completed ballots.

Biden is also expected to touch on voting rights in a speech Thursday at the Capitol marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. But a spokeswoman said Wednesday that he would have “more to say on that soon in a longer format,” and that speech is set for Tuesday.

Also in the news ..

BALLOT ACCESS: The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored a hefty signature requirement for third-party candidates seeking to run for certain offices in Georgia. The court ruled requiring third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters doesn’t violate constitutional protections. No third-party candidate for U.S. House has ever been able to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Savannah chosen to host Navy Week
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
Toombs County School District
Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement
Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Tybee Island leaders share goals for 2022
Georgia State Capitol
Effingham Co. planning to return to the State Capitol in 2022
Chatham County commissioners, delegation discuss 2022 legislative goals
Rep. Mace wants testing to stop on monkeys from Lowcountry island
Chatham County delegation meets to discuss issues, goals