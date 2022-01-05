Biden, Harris will push voting rights in visit to Georgia next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will renew his push for federal voting rights legislation in a speech next week in Georgia.

Georgia is among states with new laws limiting how and when people can vote.

Biden will be joined Tuesday in Atlanta by Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is in charge of the administration’s efforts on voting rights issues.

The White House says they will speak about the need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote.

But the legislation is stalled in the Senate because Democrats don’t have the necessary 60 votes to overcome Republican opposition.

Georgia, a traditionally Republican state that Biden won in November 2020 and which also sent two Democrats to the Senate shortly after Biden’s victory, is among states that have put new limits on how people can vote following Biden’s victory.

A measure signed into law last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, among other things, cuts the amount of time voters have to request an absentee ballot, shortens early voting before runoff elections and limits drop boxes where voters can deposit their completed ballots.

Biden is also expected to touch on voting rights in a speech Thursday at the Capitol marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. But a spokeswoman said Wednesday that he would have “more to say on that soon in a longer format,” and that speech is set for Tuesday.

Also in the news ..

BALLOT ACCESS: The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored a hefty signature requirement for third-party candidates seeking to run for certain offices in Georgia. The court ruled requiring third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters doesn’t violate constitutional protections. No third-party candidate for U.S. House has ever been able to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

