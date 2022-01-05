Sky Cams
Coats collected during Canady’s drive given to the United Way

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tons of coats are heading to children in need this winter in the Coastal Empire thanks to those who donated to the Canady’s Coats for kids drive.

Canady’s Plumbing Heating and Air set up sites all over for people to donate. That included our WTOC lobby.

Today, all the coats collected were dropped off at the United Way.

“When you drive by a bus stop in the middle of the wintertime and you see children outside without adequate coats on, we just have a heart for the community. We just want to give back.”

Canady’s says about 1,000 coats in total were collected.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

