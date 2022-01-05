COVID-19 testing at Savannah Civic Center to resume Jan. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Chatham County will once again have another place to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Coastal Health District says the free COVID-19 testing site at the Savannah Civic Center will reopen beginning Monday, Jan. 10. Testing operations at the location were temporarily suspended because of previously scheduled events at the arena.

The testing site will now be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of the month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Samples will be collected in the Civic Center’s parking lot.

The site offers PCR testing, which is more accurate than rapid antigen testing, but samples must be sent to a lab for analysis. Results are usually available in 36-48 hours. There is no cost for the test, and you do not need an appointment, but pre-registration is required. You can access registration links for all Coastal Health District testing sites at covidtestsavannah.com. For registration assistance, call the CHD COVID-19 testing hotline at 912-230-9744.

