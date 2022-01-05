Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is underway on the property surrounding the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue near White Bluff Road.

Permits available through the city of Savannah show plans for a Parker’s Kitchen, including eight gas pumps, as well as a Starbucks.

To be clear, there is no sign of the globe itself being demolished.

Parker’s CEO Greg Parker and Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo have previously said that Parker’s might be able to donate the globe to the city if it does not fit into the plans for the site.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.