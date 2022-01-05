Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - It’s a sight that greets many going for their weekly grocery shop, empty store shelves.

“It’s just random things, things I just wouldn’t even think of. Today there was no potatoes, not a lot of meat,” said a father shopping at Kroger.

With the holidays over, many of us thought things might look a little better, but still empty shelves persist.

An Atlanta Publix was nearly depleted of toilet paper and salad mixes.

Over at a Kroger, certain vegetables and kids juice were mainly out of stock.

“There were a few produce items I couldn’t find which is annoying,” said a student out shopping.

And the news gets worse. A report from research firm IRi predicts a 5% rise in food costs thanks to higher labor, packaging, shipping and logistics costs.

A lot of families say they’re having to strategize their trips and think on the fly, even visiting multiple locations, in the hopes of finding certain items, and at the right price.

Some products are looking a little picked-over in Georgia grocery stores. (CBS46)

“Just off the top of my head yeah I’m getting a little more things in some other places now just because this trip didn’t go as planned,” the student said.

“Make workarounds and make it work,” the father said.

Businesses are also struggling to find even the most basic of items.

“Cups and lids right now they’re scarce to. I mean you can walk through the warehouse where I go and the whole isle for your paper cups, lids, and stuff like that is pretty much empty,” said Aldo Ramirez, owner of the Crazy Cuban.

Supply issues have been plaguing the country for over a year. Pop-up ports are being utilized in Georgia to help the port of Savanah catch-up, with success according to officials.

Many industries are also dealing with worker shortages such as trucking companies which supply grocery stores thanks to the new Omicron surge.

The issues meaning businesses are having to plan ahead.

“A lot of people are doing that, you know they’re hoarding stuff. Trying to stock up and make sure they don’t run out. The joke is around here I have to tell people there’s a $10 deposit if they want a lid,” Ramirez said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.