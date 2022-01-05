Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public. The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
2020 Savannah MLK Parade
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

Latest News

Georgia Coronavirus Update
Georgia hospitalizations keep climbing in COVID-19 wave
Wednesday’s quake measured a magnitude 2.6, USGS officials said.
State’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous