Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia hospitalizations keep climbing in COVID-19 wave

Georgia Coronavirus Update
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Hospitalizations from the latest wave of COVID-19 continue to climb rapidly in Georgia.

Hundreds of thousands of students statewide returned to in-person class Tuesday, while others stayed home.

Georgia’s surge continues to be centered around Atlanta, although cases are rippling outward into the rest of the state. Nearly 4,000 people were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 statewide, a number that has more than tripled in the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations in metro Atlanta are now as high or higher than during the delta wave in late summer. Health officials are also alarmed by the share of tests coming back positive. That level, approaching 40% statewide, suggests undetected infections are extremely widespread.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
2020 Savannah MLK Parade
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

Latest News

Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
Tuesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control published...
DHEC releases new guidance on five-day quarantines for students
The parking lot was full on Jan. 4, 2022, at a MedNow urgent care location.
Georgia, South Carolina continue to set COVID records
Hilton Head Regional, Beaufort Memorial change visitation policies due to COVID-19
Beaufort Memorial CEO discusses record number of COVID cases in S.C.