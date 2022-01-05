Georgia hospitalizations keep climbing in COVID-19 wave

ATLANTA (AP) — Hospitalizations from the latest wave of COVID-19 continue to climb rapidly in Georgia.

Hundreds of thousands of students statewide returned to in-person class Tuesday, while others stayed home.

Georgia’s surge continues to be centered around Atlanta, although cases are rippling outward into the rest of the state. Nearly 4,000 people were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 statewide, a number that has more than tripled in the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations in metro Atlanta are now as high or higher than during the delta wave in late summer. Health officials are also alarmed by the share of tests coming back positive. That level, approaching 40% statewide, suggests undetected infections are extremely widespread.

