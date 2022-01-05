Sky Cams
Investigators looking for answers after several dogs poisoned in Bacon County

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities in Bacon County need your help to find who’s poisoning family dogs in one neighborhood.

You’ll find more miles than houses on Oyster Shell Road, maybe even more dogs as well. These incidents have the sheriff looking for whoever’s responsible to deal with them accordingly.

They saw seven dogs poisoned in this area last week. Five of them died, one remains gravely sick, and one recovered.

Sheriff Andy Batten says investigators found what they believe was a plate of poisoned food in the woods.

“This is just cruel and unusual for a dog. it’s just cruel for a dog to suffer the way these dogs have suffered,” Sheriff Batten said.

With no leash or fence ordinances in the county, Batten says most owners let their dogs roam their property and beyond.

“We’re pretty certain they were off their individual property when they came in contact with this poison. So, it does make it a little more difficult,” Sheriff Batten said.

They’re working with DNR and Georgia Department of Agriculture in the case. He urges people to keep a closer eye on their dogs right now and come forward if they have any information.

The sheriff says anyone who thinks they know something about this case - no matter how small a detail - can contact them anonymously.

