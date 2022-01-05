Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Liberty Co. seeing rise in COVID transmission

(generic)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year marks new COVID concerns for Georgia, as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent. Liberty County provided their monthly COVID update Wednesday, where the variant was the main topic of discussion.

Officials in Liberty County say that COVID transmission in the area is high and it’s raising concerns.

The latest data from the Coastal Health District shows the county’s community transmission index to be 586 as of January 4. To compare, the most recent number before the holidays, Liberty County’s community transmission index was only 76 for the week of December 22. Governor Brian Kemp has allowed counties to put in local mask mandates starting at 100 on that scale.

“I’m not suggesting there’s a mask mandate fixing to go into effect in the county or anywhere in the county, but we are almost six times that rate now,” said Joey Brown, Liberty County Administrator.

While a mask mandate hasn’t been put into place, officials say it’s still recommended to do your part in COVID mitigation measures, like getting vaccinated, washing your hands, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance.

County leaders say it is their goal to keep all public spaces like parks, government buildings, and other facilities, open for Liberty County residents to use and enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
2020 Savannah MLK Parade
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

Latest News

Man sentenced after admitting to producing child pornography in Savannah
Clarence Morgan
Longtime Effingham Co. recreation director, Clarence Morgan passes away
Police investigating early-morning shooting on Habersham Street
Toombs County School District
Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement