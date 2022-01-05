Liberty Co. seeing rise in COVID transmission

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year marks new COVID concerns for Georgia, as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent. Liberty County provided their monthly COVID update Wednesday, where the variant was the main topic of discussion.

Officials in Liberty County say that COVID transmission in the area is high and it’s raising concerns.

The latest data from the Coastal Health District shows the county’s community transmission index to be 586 as of January 4. To compare, the most recent number before the holidays, Liberty County’s community transmission index was only 76 for the week of December 22. Governor Brian Kemp has allowed counties to put in local mask mandates starting at 100 on that scale.

“I’m not suggesting there’s a mask mandate fixing to go into effect in the county or anywhere in the county, but we are almost six times that rate now,” said Joey Brown, Liberty County Administrator.

While a mask mandate hasn’t been put into place, officials say it’s still recommended to do your part in COVID mitigation measures, like getting vaccinated, washing your hands, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance.

County leaders say it is their goal to keep all public spaces like parks, government buildings, and other facilities, open for Liberty County residents to use and enjoy.

