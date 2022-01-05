Georgia governor discusses Second Amendment legislation

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp join members of the General Assembly and gun rights advocates to make an announcement regarding the expansion of law-abiding Georgians’ Second Amendment rights.

Kemp and his wife are scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would change the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

