Georgia governor discusses Second Amendment legislation

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp join members of the General Assembly and gun rights advocates to make an announcement regarding the expansion of law-abiding Georgians’ Second Amendment rights.

Kemp and his wife are scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would change the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

