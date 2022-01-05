Longtime Effingham Co. recreation director, Clarence Morgan passes away

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Effingham County Board of Commissioners, longtime County Recreation Director Clarence Morgan passed away Wednesday morning.

Clarence started with the department in 1980 and was promoted to director in 2001.

With limited resources, the county says Clarence grew the recreation department to one of the most prominent programs in Georgia, culminating with the opening of the state-of-the-art recreation facility in 2017, which the Board of Commissioners named in his honor.

Most recently Clarence saw the opening of the brand-new gym on the complex which was completed at the end of 2020.

County Chairman Wesley Corbitt expressed, “Clarence has been the cornerstone of recreation activities in our county for over 30 years, providing recreational services and instilling the department with his invaluable strength of character and integrity. He is truly irreplaceable and will be greatly missed.”

All games have been canceled for Tuesday evening.

Clarence Morgan was 75 years old.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.