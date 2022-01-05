Man sentenced after admitting to producing child pornography in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he produced child pornography while previously residing in Savannah.

Bobby Fields, 42, was sentenced to 310 months in prison after pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Fields to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Production of child pornography creates lifelong victimization of innocent children,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “The significant prison sentence for Bobby Fields should serve as a strong warning to anyone who would exploit our most vulnerable citizens.”

Fields was indicted in July 2020 after an investigation into child pornography discovered on a laptop linked him to the illegal material’s creation as early as October 2016 through images that captured distinctive tattoos on Field’s arm.

The case was investigated by the Savannah Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service. It was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Kirkland and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.