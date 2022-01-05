Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

More charges added for Bacon County woman accused of animal cruelty

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury in Bacon County added more indictments against a woman accused of animal cruelty.

A judge opened the indictments this week after investigators arrested Terri Taylor and a rescue group took possession of 100 animals back in late June.

Taylor faces 12 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty. Investigators say she’d served as a long-time animal rescue herself, but they found the remains of dead dogs and cats among the animals she was keeping.

Sheriff Andy Batten says prosecutors took the case to the previous grand jury with only the initial charges, but went back to this grand jury with more.

“A lot of times, they’ll do that. They’ll indict one case and get the process started and once they get to court, they’ll unpack the rest of the case,” Sheriff Batten said.

A rescue group took possession of the surviving animals. Taylor remains free on bond.

There is no timetable yet on a trial.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
2020 Savannah MLK Parade
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

Latest News

More charges added for Bacon County woman accused of animal cruelty
More charges added for Bacon County woman accused of animal cruelty
Temporary parking plan in place for the opening of the Enmarket Arena
Liberty Co. seeing rise in COVID transmission
Man sentenced after admitting to producing child pornography in Savannah