More charges added for Bacon County woman accused of animal cruelty

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury in Bacon County added more indictments against a woman accused of animal cruelty.

A judge opened the indictments this week after investigators arrested Terri Taylor and a rescue group took possession of 100 animals back in late June.

Taylor faces 12 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty. Investigators say she’d served as a long-time animal rescue herself, but they found the remains of dead dogs and cats among the animals she was keeping.

Sheriff Andy Batten says prosecutors took the case to the previous grand jury with only the initial charges, but went back to this grand jury with more.

“A lot of times, they’ll do that. They’ll indict one case and get the process started and once they get to court, they’ll unpack the rest of the case,” Sheriff Batten said.

A rescue group took possession of the surviving animals. Taylor remains free on bond.

There is no timetable yet on a trial.

