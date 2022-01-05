Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Name change for Alex Murdaugh’s old law firm

FILE PHOTO - The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County...
FILE PHOTO - The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex Murdaugh is no longer associated with the firm.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm is now going by a new name.

Records with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office show that the firm is now known as Parker Law Group, LLP.

The change finalized on Dec. 29 comes amid recent charges against former South Carolina Lawyer Alex Murdaugh. He is currently being held in the Richland County jail.

A judge has set his bond at $7 million for the 48 total charges Murdaugh faces from multiple state grand jury indictments.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
2020 Savannah MLK Parade
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

Latest News

Wednesday’s quake measured a magnitude 2.6, USGS officials said.
State’s second earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands
Tuesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control published...
DHEC releases new guidance on five-day quarantines for students
The parking lot was full on Jan. 4, 2022, at a MedNow urgent care location.
Georgia, South Carolina continue to set COVID records
Hilton Head Regional, Beaufort Memorial change visitation policies due to COVID-19
Beaufort Memorial CEO discusses record number of COVID cases in S.C.