Police investigating early-morning shooting on Habersham Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on Habersham Street.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 3:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Habersham Street, near East Duffy Street, for a ShotSpotter call. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.