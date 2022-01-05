Sky Cams
Police investigating early-morning shooting on Habersham Street

(Live 5/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on Habersham Street.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 3:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Habersham Street, near East Duffy Street, for a ShotSpotter call. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident.

