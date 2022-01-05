Police investigating early-morning shooting on Habersham Street
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on Habersham Street.
According to police, officers responded at approximately 3:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Habersham Street, near East Duffy Street, for a ShotSpotter call. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Police are still investigating this incident.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.