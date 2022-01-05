Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million

Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.(WLUC photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot keeps growing.

The jackpot stands at $630,000, the game’s seventh largest, with a lump-sum cash value of $448.4 million, Powerball announced.

Game officials said an increase in ticket sales has enlarged the jackpot.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months.

It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
2020 Savannah MLK Parade
Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah’s 2022 MLK Parade

Latest News

FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.
Navy welcomes first female leader of nuclear carrier
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Two days removed from the first earthquake of 2022, two more quakes were reported in the same...
Two earthquakes reported in the Midlands Wednesday morning