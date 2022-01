RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is temporarily closing the lobby to City Hall.

The city posted on its social media that they are closing it out of an abundance of caution for employees and customers.

They ask that you contact them by phone or email at this time.

