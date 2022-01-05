Savannah chosen to host Navy Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration may have just gotten even bigger with the addition of a highly-respected partner - the U.S. Navy.

The Navy announced it plans to bring “Navy Week” to Savannah during St. Patrick’s Day week.

Savannah Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Savannah.

They’ll even take-part in the parade. Savannah Navy Week will also feature in-person demonstrations, performances and engagements throughout the week.

