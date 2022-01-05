Storm causes tree to damage Savannah home

Sky Cams
By Gage Griffin
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The storm earlier this week caused a lot of damage around Savannah.

One homeowner woke up to quite the shock Monday morning. Joe Cetti walked outisde and found a tree had fallen on his roof and driveway... crushing his two cars. The two cars are totaled and the roof has significant damage. Cetti has left the tree in-place until his insurance company can assess the situation. But he says after reading his insurance policy - he isn’t too optimistic.

“So this is an 8,000 dollar deductible so there’s not quite 8,000 dollars worth of damage to the house and removing the tree so I have to pay for all of that myself,” says Cetti.

Cetti says he most likely will have to pay for roof repairs out-of-pocket. He thinks his car insurance will cover the cars.

