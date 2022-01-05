Sky Cams
Temporary parking plan in place for the opening of the Enmarket Arena

(Enmarket Arena)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A temporary parking plan is being implemented at the new Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

According to the City of Savannah, the two main road projects at Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street, along with construction of some of the parking lots, will not be completed in time for the opening of the arena.

City leaders and the Oak View Group worked with traffic consultants to work on the short-term plan to discourage attendees from parking in residential areas around the arena.

Ticketholders planning to drive and park near the arena will need to reserve a parking space in a temporary parking lot in advance. They will then receive specific instructions about the route to take to that parking spot.

There is a dedicated area for rideshare drop-off and pickup, as well as a free trolley from the historic district to the arena site.

