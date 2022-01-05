Top Teacher: Roslyn Wilson

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a huge transition for a child to go from elementary school to middle school. This week’s WTOC Top teacher tries to help her students bridge that gap by being a guide for their learning.

Meet Roslyn Wilson, from Liberty County.

“The absolute best part is you never know what’s going to happen each day. You never know what a student is going through. You never know the impact you may have had on that child,” Wilson said. She teaches 6th grade math at Midway Middle School.

“I am fair, consistent and that I care about them,” Wilson said.

“She makes it relatable to the students, it’s not just a bunch of adding subtracting, dividing, multiplying numbers, She makes it real for them, and lets them know, you’re going to need this,” Principal Vivian Gilliard said.

“We are producing productive citizens in Liberty County. That’s our job, our job is to not only teach our students math, science, English and social studies. We need to teach them to be good people,” Wilson said.

And that also means providing a safe space for her students but never any doubt on who is in charge.

“And my students know this is a safe classroom, nobody will talk about you in my presence. Nobody will do anything to you in my presence. My classroom is a safe room. But I run this room, this is a community but I’m the mayor,” Wilson said.

