Virtual Liberty Co. students return to class

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over, and children are returning to school. Wednesday was the first day back to in-person instruction for Liberty County students, even those who were virtual last semester.

School officials say the return to in-person classes is critical for a student’s learning. However, one parent says, with the rise in COVID cases in the county, she worries about the risk of sending her student back to school.

The hallways at the Bradwell Institute are full once again, and officials say they’re thankful to be back.

“We feel like our children, our teachers, the social part of the whole thing, being able to learn from each other, get along with each other, study with each other, and have their teacher right there, we think is a plus for what it is that we’re trying to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry.

But, with the removal of the virtual learning option and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, one mom says her student won’t be walking the halls anytime soon.

“August the 3rd, I sent my son to school. August the 5th, he came into contact with someone, and we got it,” said Liberty County parent Kisya Burnett.

Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry says they’ve implemented numerous COVID mitigation measures, in addition to extending mask wearing, there is frequent cleaning of facilities, certain seats reserved in the cafeteria, and traffic direction in the hallways. Burnett says she still wants to see virtual learning as an option this semester.

“Give those parents who want a choice to keep their kids home. You know, give them that option,” said Burnett.

Dr. Perry says while virtual learning isn’t available, there are still some options for special cases.

“There are some exceptions to how we do that. There’s homebound, where if a student is not able to go to school, we can put them on homebound. I would say

when those situations come up, they need to contact us, and we’ll try to work it out,” said Dr. Perry.

Burnett says she plans to keep her student home until at least Monday, and will reassess COVID case numbers then.

Dr. Perry says they will continue to monitor county case levels, and have the option to return to virtual learning if school officials deem it necessary.

