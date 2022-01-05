Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A weapon was found at Toombs County High School on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the school’s official account, two students reported that another student had a weapon on campus.
The student and weapon were removed by law enforcement from campus, according to the school.
The school entered a lockdown precaution and will remain in a soft-lockdown with law enforcement presence for the rest of the day.
