Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement

Toombs County School District
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A weapon was found at Toombs County High School on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the school’s official account, two students reported that another student had a weapon on campus.

The student and weapon were removed by law enforcement from campus, according to the school.

The school entered a lockdown precaution and will remain in a soft-lockdown with law enforcement presence for the rest of the day.

In the last few minutes, Toombs County High School entered into a lockdown due to a report by two heroic students...

Posted by Toombs County High School on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

