WEDNESDAY | Clouds, patchy drizzle linger through the morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We’re waking up to a cloudier, milder morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s. Areas of drizzle are moving through and spotty sprinkles are in the forecast through the morning commute.

We’ll break out into a little more sunshine this afternoon and drizzle becomes a little less likely. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 60s around the Savannah Metro between 2 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains dry this evening with temperatures cooling back into the 50s for your evening plans. You’ll want a light jacket around.

Thursday begins with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s in many spots; peaking in the mid and upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Once again, it’ll be a battle between sun and clouds at times through Thursday afternoon.

Clouds thicken a bit Thursday night and early Friday morning as a cold front passes through. A couple rain showers are possible.

Brisk winds, chilly temperatures rule Friday’s forecast and frost is possible Saturday morning. A brief Sunday warm-up is halted by a strong cold front early next work-week.

Gardeners, a couple frosts and/or freezes are likely next week.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

