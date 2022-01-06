30 manhole covers reported missing along Whitefield Avenue

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a reported 30 manhole covers are missing along Whitefield Avenue.

According to the police, the department received a report on Dec. 28 that 30 manhole covers where missing on Whitefield near the Ferguson Avenue area.

You can reach our detectives at 912-651-4717. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

SO, THIS IS A NEW ONE FOR US... On December 28, 2021, we received a report that 30 manhole covers were missing from... Posted by Chatham County Police Department on Thursday, January 6, 2022

