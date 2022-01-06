30 manhole covers reported missing along Whitefield Avenue
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a reported 30 manhole covers are missing along Whitefield Avenue.
According to the police, the department received a report on Dec. 28 that 30 manhole covers where missing on Whitefield near the Ferguson Avenue area.
You can reach our detectives at 912-651-4717. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
