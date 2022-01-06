Alley Cat Lounge employees help man shot in foot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police say a man was shot near a popular bar off Broughton Street early Sunday.

A police report WTOC requested shows it happened just after Midnight on Sunday near the Alley Cat lounge.

That’s in the ally right behind Broughton Street. We talked to the head bartender there.

He told us they saw a sedan driving down Barnard Street and then someone inside of it started shooting, hitting the man in the foot.

They say the sedan then sped-off. Two employees acted quickly, calling police and helped slow the man’s bleeding until an ambulance arrived.

They say the victim stayed calm throughout.

“He was honestly the most calm and collected - not that I’ve seen a lot of gunshot wound victims - but he was calm and collected. It was kind of insane how well he took it. I told him, you handled this like a champ,” said Jason Swaringen, main bartender at Alley Cat.

The man survived. No word on any suspects.

The Alley Cat did have to close early. Swaringen says nothing like this ever happens near the lounge and called it a freak occurrence.

He says people should feel safe visiting the area.

