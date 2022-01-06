Beaufort Co. students back in class, district watching rising COVID case numbers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry students are back in class this week amid rising COVID cases and late guideline changes.

For kids in Beaufort County, the holiday break is officially over, as schools returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

“We came back to school anxious to be here with our friends again.”

Principal Kathleen Corley is back walking the halls and is happy to see her students’ faces, with or without masks.

“I think the excitement of coming back to school, if you’re going to do a tipping point, weighted the scale a little bit more to ‘yes let’s go do this thing!’, ‘oh there’s still a virus out among us’... ‘let’s go do this thing,’” Corley said.

She says there’s no one feeling people have, but instead a wide variety.

“We’re just about to talk to a mom who’s concerned about sending her children back at all... and then there are folks who are just fine with everything the way it is pushing for us to release some of those constraints and everything in the middle.”

We talked to one parent who was initially skeptical..

“I was nervous at first”

But says after a successful first half of the school year, her tune has changed.

“I think I’m feeling a lot better than I was at first.”

With three school age kids and the toddler she brought to this park, Chaires says all she and the schools can do is try their best to keep children safe.

“There’s nothing that really guarantees you that they’re going to be 100% safe, however you know with the measures that they’re taking and with what I’m doing at the house, I feel like we’re all doing that best that we can.”

Most recently in Beaufort County schools, those measures included changing to a five day isolation time for students and staff.

The principal says as recommendations from the CDC and DHEC continue to change, they’ll continue to adapt at Red Cedar with a goal of remaining open for the rest of the school year.

