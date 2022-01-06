Bulloch Co. Schools is transitioning to High-Spread COVID operating protocols

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County Schools is transitioning from its No/Moderate-Spread to its High-Spread COVID operating protocols.

The school system says this decision is based on newly released data that indicates higher rates of community spread of COVID-19 and in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s county indicator reports. Superintendent Charles Wilson notified principals Tuesday evening before students returned for the first day of classes on Wednesday after the winter holiday break.

Schools have implemented changes to limit large-group capacities to activities like recess, cafeteria services, and field trips. They will fully activate all other high-level protocols this week. Those include items such as more frequent sanitizing of facilities and social distancing on buses.

“Up until now, the school district has used the Department of Public Health’s COVID Indicator Reports which show a two-week picture,” said Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson. “However, with the holidays, we have seen a rapid rise, and the most recent numbers coming from the DPH Daily Reports (website was down Monday), along with the highly contagious nature of Omicron, we are going to make this adjustment now. We will remain in this category until further notice.”

Bulloch County Schools says they will continue to serve students in both its traditional face-to-face and virtual learning settings, and as announced on Oct. 29, families have the additional Learn-from-Home option for the second semester. School district leaders will continue to monitor local public health conditions from trusted sources and implement appropriate protocols from its plan.

The school district had been operating under its No to Moderately High protocols since November 8. The main operational changes from that level to High-Spread practices can be reviewed on the attached flyer or on the Bulloch County Schools’ website.

They encourage all families to continue to practice the personal responsibility of conducting a daily health self-check. The Daily Health Guide for Employees & Students is a helpful reference to monitor symptoms and know when to isolate or quarantine. A weekly report of COVID-19 cases, close contacts, and clusters is posted to all school district websites each Sunday evening.

“I want to reiterate that it is imperative that we continue to keep schools open and operating under the most normal conditions possible, providing our students with a sense of stability while attending to their overall psychological, emotional, mental, academic, and physical well being,” Wilson said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID spread scale is composed of four levels: High, Moderately High, Moderate, and Not Calculated. The Department of Public Health’s most recent report places Bulloch County in the High category.

