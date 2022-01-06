Dr. Michelle Munroe announces bid for Congress

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Michelle Munroe is running for a Georgia U.S. Representative seat.

She made her announcement at JF Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.

Munroe is running as a Democrat and she’s no stranger to the area. Munroe’s campaign says she was the first-ever female commander of the Winn Army Community Hospital.

She said she’s running because she wants to serve her community.

“For me, as I said, I retired from the military one year ago. My family is a family of service. I mentioned that I have 3 generations of the military in my family. So, we serve. And in this year as I had some time off, did a little bit of healthcare consulting, I sat back and reflected - I’m not done yet. I still have a lot to give. I still need to serve. And this is the community that I need to serve,” Munroe said.

Savannah attorney Wade Herring is also running as a Democrat. And a previous contender for the seat, Joyce Marie Griggs says she intends to run as well.

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter says he’ll run to keep his seat.

