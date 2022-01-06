Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Dr. Michelle Munroe announces bid for Congress

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Michelle Munroe is running for a Georgia U.S. Representative seat.

She made her announcement at JF Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.

Munroe is running as a Democrat and she’s no stranger to the area. Munroe’s campaign says she was the first-ever female commander of the Winn Army Community Hospital.

She said she’s running because she wants to serve her community.

“For me, as I said, I retired from the military one year ago. My family is a family of service. I mentioned that I have 3 generations of the military in my family. So, we serve. And in this year as I had some time off, did a little bit of healthcare consulting, I sat back and reflected - I’m not done yet. I still have a lot to give. I still need to serve. And this is the community that I need to serve,” Munroe said.

Savannah attorney Wade Herring is also running as a Democrat. And a previous contender for the seat, Joyce Marie Griggs says she intends to run as well.

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter says he’ll run to keep his seat.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Savannah chosen to host Navy Week
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Toombs County School District
Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement
Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous

Latest News

Johnny Isakson
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for late Sen. Johnny Isakson
Tybee Island leaders share goals for 2022
Georgia State Capitol
Effingham Co. planning to return to the State Capitol in 2022
Chatham County commissioners, delegation discuss 2022 legislative goals