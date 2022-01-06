Effingham Co. Schools adjust COVID protocols

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Effingham County returned to the classroom following their winter break Wednesday.

As they headed back to school, they did so with new COVID protocols, ones’ that the district believes are a step in the right direction when it comes to keeping kids learning in-person.

“When we started school in August, we had about three and a half weeks where we had a really large spike,” ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

That COVID spike included more than 300 students and more than 100 staff members in the Effingham County School District.

But since then they’ve seen those numbers slide down drastically.

Going into winter break with only 2 two sudents and no staff members out with COVID.

“We’re just thankful that we’ve kept our doors open and our kids have been able to have face to face school,” said Dr. Ford.

Face to face learning they were able to return to Wednesday, with some new protocols adopted from CDC guidelines.

“You know primarily the quarantine and isolation moving from 10 to 5 days, and we’re very thankful for that,” Dr. Ford said.

The district thankful because, “it has been our goal from day one to keep our kids in school as much as possible.”

The reason for that goal played out Wednesday as student ambassadors at Sand Hill Elementary got to experience a special day.

“We got to lead different principals from different schools in our county,” said 3rd grader Ada Varnedoe.

“We took them around the school and show them classrooms and kind of like examples of what classrooms should be and what they should look like,” added 4th grader Easton Horton.

An important part of their education Dr. Ford says they simply couldn’t get from online learning.

But as the newest COVID variant spreads Dr. Ford again points to some personal guidance they been adhering to since the pandemic began.

“Our focus and our goal is the same. Each and every day we take it one day at a time and we make adjustments as we need to.”

Although they don’t have the full data from this week Dr. Ford says they have only three students out with COVID at this time.

For the latest COVID data from the district click here.

To see their new COVID policy click here.

