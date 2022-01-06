Flight delays continue across the country but Savannah seeing improvements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of flights have been cancelled this week due to ongoing flight crew shortages and weather impacts across the nation.

Flight delays and cancellations have had the biggest impact at airports, and officials say it’s such a day-to-day situation and there is really no way of knowing exactly when things will turn around.

At the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, they have had dozens of cancellations and delays since the week of Christmas. Airport officials say 59 out of 600 flights have been impacted due to a combination of severe weather across the country and a shortage of flight crews due to positive Covid cases - 80 percent of those flight issues were weather related. In just one day, Savannah-Hilton Head International said it had 10 flight cancellations - seven were due to weather and the remaining three were flight crew issues.

Some travelers at the airport had no issues with their flights but one Savannah woman said it took her three days to get home after her holiday trip.

“I traveled to Huntsville, Alabama to visit my son and was supposed to return on Monday... was delayed and missed my connection, had to reschedule for Tuesday and same thing, delayed, missed my connection, rescheduled for today and today made it home. Such a relief, I am so excited and can’t wait to get home and see my cats,” said Carol Buck, Savannah.

It has been a difficult few weeks for many people traveling so if you plan to catch a flight sometime soon, make sure your airline has your most up-to-date contact information so they can get in touch with you about any changes. It’s also a good idea to download the airline app on your phone and be sure to check it before heading to the airport.

Check arrival and departure times for the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport here.

