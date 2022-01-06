Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Group holds Jan. 6 insurrection remembrance vigil at Statehouse

The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish...
The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish redistricting.(Live 5)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local group plans to host two vigils and a virtual panel in remembrance of the US Capitol riot.

The group, Carolina for All, is holding the vigil in Remembrance of the January 6th Capitol riots that happened one year ago.

The vigils will be held at the statehouse in Columbia at 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The group plans for several people to speak and invites the public to speak as well.

Group officials said this:

January 6 marks one year since a faction of elected officials incited armed right-wing militants to attack the U.S. Capitol. To stop such an attack from happening again, advocates are encouraging Congress to pass legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Savannah chosen to host Navy Week
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Toombs County School District
Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement
Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous

Latest News

Police investigating shooting near 38th, Fulmer streets
30 manhole covers reported missing along Whitefield Avenue
Savannah airport update
Flight delays continue across the country but Savannah seeing improvements
Georgia Pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses
Georgia Pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses