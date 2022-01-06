Sky Cams
Human skeletal remains found off Dulamo Road on St. Helena Island

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Partial skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off Dulamo Road on St. Helena Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The skeletal remains have been confirmed to be human.

A forensic anthropologist will examine the skeletal remains for determinations of gender, age, cause of death, estimated date of death and identifying characteristics of the deceased person.

Following that examination, it may be necessary to conduct additional analyses to establish the deceased person’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

