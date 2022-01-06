Leopolds ice cream hosts 12th annual creative writing contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Leopold’s Ice Cream and Live Oak Public Libraries are joining-forces again - for a creative writing challenge!

The contest encourages students to write a poem about this year’s theme - kindness. There will be a finalist from four different age groups. Students from from kindergarten to high school can take-part. Each finalist will win an ice cream party for their classroom. The contest started yesterday - and goes through Friday, February 11th. You can submit your poem at any Live Oak Public Library - or online at liveoakpl.org/leopolds

Full contest rules and informational flyer can be found at leopoldsicecream.com or https://liveoakpl.org/home.

Winners will be announced next month.

