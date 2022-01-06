Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Leopolds ice cream hosts 12th annual creative writing contest

Leopold's Ice Cream celebrates
Leopold's Ice Cream celebrates
By Gage Griffin
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Leopold’s Ice Cream and Live Oak Public Libraries are joining-forces again - for a creative writing challenge!

The contest encourages students to write a poem about this year’s theme - kindness. There will be a finalist from four different age groups. Students from from kindergarten to high school can take-part. Each finalist will win an ice cream party for their classroom. The contest started yesterday - and goes through Friday, February 11th. You can submit your poem at any Live Oak Public Library - or online at liveoakpl.org/leopolds

Full contest rules and informational flyer can be found at leopoldsicecream.com or https://liveoakpl.org/home.

Winners will be announced next month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Wilson
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate who is considered dangerous
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The Savannah Police Department is investigating at shooting at 35th and Burroughs streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at 35th, Burroughs streets
City of Savannah
Savannah chosen to host Navy Week
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site

Latest News

Lottery ticket sales helping fund education
Lottery ticket sales helping fund education
Alley Cat Lounge employees help man shot in foot
Alley Cat Lounge employees help man shot in foot
Wednesday night’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $630 Million.
Lottery ticket sales helping fund education
Savannah police say a man was shot near a popular bar off Broughton Street early Sunday.
Alley Cat Lounge employees help man shot in foot