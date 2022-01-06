Lottery ticket sales helping fund education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $630 Million.

You have to match all five numbers and the Powerball to win. The winner can also elect to take a one-time cash payment of $448 Million.

The Powerball benefits more than just whoever wins the jackpot. Here in Georgia, lottery ticket sales have led to billions of dollars for education.

Buying a Powerball ticket wasn’t a part of the plan for Melvin Wednesday night, but that changed quick.

“Heard about the 600 million and had to take a chance,” said Melvin Robinson.

Others know exactly what they’d do with the money.

“First thing I would do, take care of my family. My sisters, brothers and a lot of people in the family so that would be the first thing,” said Jerry Howell.

That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t find a few dollars in there to spend on himself though.

“I’ve always wanted a Bentley so that would probably be my ideal car... a Bentley... drop top Bentley.”

While the Powerball winner walks away with life changing money and yeah, maybe a Bentley, in Georgia the lottery benefits the community too, by putting proceeds toward education.

“We know with every ticket purchased that there is a winner in a student in every community from Savannah to North Georgia throughout the entire state,” said Gretchen Corbin, CEO, Georgia Lottery Corp.

Over the last few decades of jackpots, she says millions of students have reaped the benefits of Powerball ticket sales.

“In our existence since 1993, 1994 we have contributed $24 billion to the state of Georgia.”

While the jackpot wasn’t that large Wednesday night, people we talked with say $630 million is still an intimidatingly huge amount.

“I wouldn’t want to see it. Keep all in digit numbers, keep it all in the bank account.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.