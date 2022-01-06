Memorial service set in Atlanta for late Sen. Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of late former Sen. Johnny Isakson at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.

Organizers request that all attendees be vaccinated and wear masks for this service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

The nonprofit was established by Isakson following his retirement due to Parkinson’s, and donations can be made at www.isaksoninitiative.com or mailed to P.O. Box 250116, Atlanta, GA 30325.

Isakson, an Atlanta native, died Dec. 19 at age 76.

Isakson served in elected office for more than four decades, in the state House and Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and most recently in the U.S. Senate, where he served for 15 years.

During his third term as U.S. senator, he was forced into retirement in December 2019 due to advancing Parkinson’s disease.

“The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers,” said Isakson’s wife, Dianne Isakson. “Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with The Isakson Initiative.”

