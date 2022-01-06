Sky Cams
One dead, one injured in Vidalia shooting

One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city manager.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city manager.

The person who was injured in the shooting has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are on scene investigating at the intersection of 5th Street/Waters Drive and Winona Street.

WTOC will update as we learn more information on this developing story.

