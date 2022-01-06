One dead, one injured in Vidalia shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city manager.

The person who was injured in the shooting has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are on scene investigating at the intersection of 5th Street/Waters Drive and Winona Street.

WTOC will update as we learn more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.