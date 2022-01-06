Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

One of the Lowcountry’s largest non-profits expanding

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the Lowcountry’s largest non-profits is expanding.

This Beaufort County non-profit has been around for a while.

“Bluffton Self Help for the past 30 years has been really focused on addressing the immediate needs of our clients and our neighbors that are in need,” said Kimberly Hall. CEO of Bluffton Self Help.

But over time, the community they serve has changed and because of that, so are their responsibilities.

“We know we can no longer afford to take that singular focus. We have to evolve and take a holistic approach to help our neighbors achieve their personal success.”

She says the non profit is primarily known for its food market, but their research tells a story of needs beyond food insecurity.

“On average when somebody comes to us in crisis there’s three to five additional needs that they need help with and if we can make that relationship and have that connection with them and help them identify their long term goals... we know that ultimately they will thrive.”

That’s what the non profit’s growth is hoping to address. To do that they’re adding learning centers, increasing workforce training, and so much more. Hall says while they’re looking to help individuals, Bluffton Self Help is also looking to address a wider problem.

“This really is a community crisis. We hear a lot about challenges with workforce, with training.”

They know their evolution won’t completely solve the area’s labor issues, but want to take any steps they can to help.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
City of Savannah
Savannah chosen to host Navy Week
One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
One dead, one injured in Vidalia shooting, GBI investigating
Toombs County School District
Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement

Latest News

One of the Lowcountry’s largest non-profits expanding
One of the Lowcountry’s largest non-profits expanding
Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model
One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
One dead, one injured in Vidalia shooting, GBI investigating
Health professionals recommend taking time this week to get back into your school routine.
Beaufort Co. students back in class, district watching rising COVID case numbers
Effingham Co. Schools adjust COVID protocols
Effingham Co. Schools adjust COVID protocols