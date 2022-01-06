One of the Lowcountry’s largest non-profits expanding

BLUFFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the Lowcountry’s largest non-profits is expanding.

This Beaufort County non-profit has been around for a while.

“Bluffton Self Help for the past 30 years has been really focused on addressing the immediate needs of our clients and our neighbors that are in need,” said Kimberly Hall. CEO of Bluffton Self Help.

But over time, the community they serve has changed and because of that, so are their responsibilities.

“We know we can no longer afford to take that singular focus. We have to evolve and take a holistic approach to help our neighbors achieve their personal success.”

She says the non profit is primarily known for its food market, but their research tells a story of needs beyond food insecurity.

“On average when somebody comes to us in crisis there’s three to five additional needs that they need help with and if we can make that relationship and have that connection with them and help them identify their long term goals... we know that ultimately they will thrive.”

That’s what the non profit’s growth is hoping to address. To do that they’re adding learning centers, increasing workforce training, and so much more. Hall says while they’re looking to help individuals, Bluffton Self Help is also looking to address a wider problem.

“This really is a community crisis. We hear a lot about challenges with workforce, with training.”

They know their evolution won’t completely solve the area’s labor issues, but want to take any steps they can to help.

