Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police could soon have a new resource to help them get ahead of instances of gun violence like we’ve seen in the new year.

And it comes in the form of a violence interrupter program called Cure Violence Global.

Chief Roy Minter says he looked at the success of Cure Violence Global around the U.S., and spoke with police leaders in communities that have adopted the program.

Based on those conversations, and an analysis of Savannah’s crime data by Cure Violence Global, Chief Minter says the decision was made to move forward with the program. How it works is, the police department will pick an organization, usually a nonprofit, to manage the violence interrupter program locally. They’ll train people right here in Savannah who have influence in their neighborhoods who can become violence interrupters.

“These are individuals who are known in that community, are respected in those communities, and can actually have what we call those tough conversations or those crucial conversations with people in the community who may need some assistance or guidance, but also provide us with information in terms of things that may be brewing in the community,” said Chief Roy Minter.

Chief Minter spoke in more detail with WTOC about the type of person he envisions taking on the role of violence interrupter. You can see more of that conversation later tonight on The News at 11

