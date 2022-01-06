Statesboro leaders holding town hall on COVID-19 pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro town leaders hope a virtual town hall will help residents understand the broader picture of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Organizers of this virtual town hall meeting hope they can include a range of perspectives on how COVID has affected the community and its possible impact in the future.

The meeting will include medical and community leaders to talk about the pandemic and its local impact. They’ll discuss ways to reduce the spread and current trend in new cases.

Organizers say many people relate more to a discuss when it’s in local terms.

“We can talk about data on the national or global level, but it can end up just being numbers. But we want to provide a space where people can learn what’s happening in their local community,” panel member Dr. Stacey Smallwood said.

He says they’ll also focus on the impact the pandemic has had on the entire age spectrum, from seniors to children and how the community can respond to try and stop it.

You’ll find that meeting live on the City of Statesboro’s Facebook page.

